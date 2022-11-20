Watch: BTS' Jungkook shares cover image of Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack 'Dreamers'

BTS Jungkook is all set to take the stage on fire with a stellar performance at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022.



On November 12, the star label BigHit MUSIC confirmed Jungkook's participation in the international tournament and now shared more details about Jungkook's performance.

The music label dropped the cover poster of the Jungkook upcoming soundtrack Dreamers, which will be released on the day of the opening ceremony of the football cup event.

Previously, the agency officially announced that the Youngest member of BTS will be performing the Soundtrack Dreamers at the opening ceremony of the FIFA cup in Qatar.

The world's biggest football event 2022 will take place on Sunday, November 20th at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

Recently, the 25-year-old singer has been trending all over Twitter with different hashtags since ARMY see his star strolling on the Qatar streets.



