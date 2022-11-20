 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: BTS' Jungkook shares cover image of Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack 'Dreamers'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Watch: BTS Jungkook shares cover image of Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack Dreamers
Watch: BTS' Jungkook shares cover image of Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack 'Dreamers'

BTS Jungkook is all set to take the stage on fire with a stellar performance at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

On November 12, the star label BigHit MUSIC confirmed Jungkook's participation in the international tournament and now shared more details about Jungkook's performance.

The music label dropped the cover poster of the Jungkook upcoming soundtrack Dreamers, which will be released on the day of the opening ceremony of the football cup event.

Previously, the agency officially announced that the Youngest member of BTS will be performing the Soundtrack Dreamers at the opening ceremony of the FIFA cup in Qatar.

The world's biggest football event 2022 will take place on Sunday, November 20th at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

Recently, the 25-year-old singer has been trending all over Twitter with different hashtags since ARMY see his star strolling on the Qatar streets.


More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ ex-assistant reveals she writes letters to the singer post-freedom

Britney Spears’ ex-assistant reveals she writes letters to the singer post-freedom
Prince Harry ‘thrilled’ to see former girlfriend Chelsy Davy: report

Prince Harry ‘thrilled’ to see former girlfriend Chelsy Davy: report
Jeffrey Epstein wanted the Firm’s riches in exchange for Prince Andrew?

Jeffrey Epstein wanted the Firm’s riches in exchange for Prince Andrew?
Prince Andrew seeking help from Bahrain in 'secret trip' for crisis at home: Report

Prince Andrew seeking help from Bahrain in 'secret trip' for crisis at home: Report
King Charles 'breaks promise' to dying Queen about brother Edward?

King Charles 'breaks promise' to dying Queen about brother Edward?
Kate Middleton: From happy childhood to royal romance

Kate Middleton: From happy childhood to royal romance
Chris Hemsworth didn't get surprised amid ominous health warning

Chris Hemsworth didn't get surprised amid ominous health warning
Sam Smith reveals their most ‘embarrassing’ tattoo

Sam Smith reveals their most ‘embarrassing’ tattoo
King Charles hosts first state visit of his reign

King Charles hosts first state visit of his reign
Emotional Adele thanks fans for ‘perfect’ first night of delayed Las Vegas residency

Emotional Adele thanks fans for ‘perfect’ first night of delayed Las Vegas residency
Chris Brown says AMAs cancelled his Michael Jackson tribute last minute

Chris Brown says AMAs cancelled his Michael Jackson tribute last minute
'Blonde' star Ana de Armas targeted 'human underneath' Marilyn Monroe

'Blonde' star Ana de Armas targeted 'human underneath' Marilyn Monroe