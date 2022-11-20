Prince Andrew took secret luxury vacation to Bahrain last week: Details

file footage

Prince Andrew reportedly took off for a luxury trip to Bahrain last week as a guest of the Gulf state’s royal family amid reports that he wants to play an unofficial role as the bridge between UK and Gulf.

According to sources, the Duke of York flew from the UK to Bahrain last week on a Swiss billionaire’s private jet, with insiders telling The Sun that the visit was a ‘holiday’ for Andrew as a ‘privately-funded’ guest with five-star accommodations provided by his friends in the Bahrain royal family.

Speaking of Prince Andrew’s links to the Bahrain royals, an insider told The Sun: “Prince Andrew no longer has a wide circle of friends but Royal Families do have a habit of sticking together. There are people there who have been loyal to the Queen’s son and have deep pockets.”

The Duke of York reportedly stayed at the royal suite at the Four Seasons Hotel in Manama, which is said to cost £8,600 per night.

The visit marks Prince Andrew’s first trip outside the UK since 2019; he has since been involved in a sex abuse scandal over his links with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.