RFK daughter Kerry Kennedy's remarks put Prince Harry, Meghan in trouble

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who would be awarded by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Foundation in the US next month, seem to be in hot waters after the former secretary of state's daughter remarks about them.



RFK's daughter has revealed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be honoured at NYC gala for their 'heroic' stance against 'structural RACISM' of royal family.

Ms Kennedy, president of the foundation, apparently praised Meghan and Harry for challenging the royal family's 'power structure'.

The ex-wife of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, told The Telegraph: "They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health."

Kennedy recalled her late father's visit to South Africa in 1966 and said that the Sussexes have the 'moral courage' that many people didn't to discuss racial justice.

'Few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and community about the power structure they maintained, and this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done,' she added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to accept the award after Robert Francis Kennedy's daughter's remarks may drive a fresh wedge between them and Royal Family.

