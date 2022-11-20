 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
King Charles ‘on the verge of a nervous breakdown’

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

File Footage

King Charles reportedly once found himself at the ‘edge of a nervous breakdown’ during the course of his first marriage.

The depressive episode in question is during the years of his ‘loveless’ marriage to Princess Diana, the mother of his heir and spare.

According to the expert, Charles “had sunk into a deep depression” during the course of his first marriage and “was on the verge of a nervous breakdown” thinking “I have nothing to live for.”

This comes as King Charles became acutely aware of the repercussions of ‘getting out’ of his marriage and how, it may “have grave repercussions for his children, the royal family and the monarchy itself.”

