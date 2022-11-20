Julia Fox makes dress from leaves, says 'we all need to be crafty' ahead of 'dark times'

Julia Fox's bold fashion sense left everyone perplexed as she's has made a dress and a pair of earrings from autumn leaves.

The 32–year-old actor posted a video on TikTok in which she can be seen wearing a risqué outfit comprising of handpicked leaves and chains.

"Hey guys, so I'm obsessed with leaves and I go to the park every day. So I've been seeing the leaves change and I just got really inspired,’ Julia dished on the process of making the bizarre outfit.

"We cleaned off the leaves and then she started mixing the resin together and we were gonna freeze these leaves in time. So we just paint them really quickly before it oxidizes," she said, over footage of Emma painting the leaves.

"And then we just kind of like made a little makeshift rack out of poster board and let them all sit there to dry,” she continued.

"I kind of want it to be, like, body jewelry more than, like, clothing, you know what I mean?" she explained. "Oh, then we want it to make it look like the leaves were falling since it is the fall 2022 dress."

The Uncut Gems star said: “And now that we're entering some -- we are in dark times -- we all need to learn how to be crafty."