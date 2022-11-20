 
Sunday Nov 20 2022
Eva Longoria is ethereal in floor-length dress as she attends Global Gift Gala

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Eva Longoria ensured all eyes were on her as she walked the red carpet at the Global Gift Gala 2022 at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, France on Saturday.

The actress, 47, was looking out of the world as she wore a pastel blue floor-length dress that perfectly accentuated her hourglass figure.

Screen star Eva's garment featured silver mesh detail, made up of a glitzy panel down one side and across her shoulder to her neckline.

The former Desperate Housewives star was seen smiling as she struck a number of poses on arrival at the event.

The Global Gift Foundation is a non-profit organisation that aims to create a positive impact on the lives of children, women, and families who are in need.

It was founded in 2013 by Spanish actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist, Maria Bravo.

