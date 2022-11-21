Prince William turns a hairstylist for daughter Princess Charlotte

Prince William, who is very much the 'modern dad', turned a hairstylist for his daughter Princess Charlotte.



The Prince of Wales once disclosed that he was learning how to style Charlotte’s hair was a ‘nightmare.’

People magazine, per the Cheat Sheet, reported Prince William had revealed his experience with another father in a park he and Kate Middleton were visiting.

When the man told Prince William he had learned to style his daughter’s hair from YouTube tutorials, the Prince said, “Never try to do a ponytail!”, adding that he found it to be a “nightmare.”

Over this Kate asked, “Have you tried to do a plait [braid]? It’s the weaving…really hard.”

The future king joked: “I can do [Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it, as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!.”

Meanwhile, biographer and royal expert Ingrid Seward told People that William is “very much the modern dad.”