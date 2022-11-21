 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William turns a hairstylist for daughter Princess Charlotte

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Prince William turns a hairstylist for daughter Princess Charlotte

Prince William, who is very much the 'modern dad', turned a hairstylist for his daughter Princess Charlotte.

The Prince of Wales once disclosed that he was learning how to style Charlotte’s hair was a ‘nightmare.’

People magazine, per the Cheat Sheet, reported Prince William had revealed his experience with another father in a park he and Kate Middleton were visiting.

When the man told Prince William he had learned to style his daughter’s hair from YouTube tutorials, the Prince said, “Never try to do a ponytail!”, adding that he found it to be a “nightmare.”

Over this Kate asked, “Have you tried to do a plait [braid]? It’s the weaving…really hard.”

The future king joked: “I can do [Charlotte’s] ponytail, but that’s about it, as I don’t have enough hair to practice on!.”

Meanwhile, biographer and royal expert Ingrid Seward told People that William is “very much the modern dad.”

More From Entertainment:

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck shake hands to launch production company

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck shake hands to launch production company
Kanye West tweeted 'Shalom' to the Twitter world amid return

Kanye West tweeted 'Shalom' to the Twitter world amid return
Adele surprises fans as she adds two New Year Eve shows to Las Vegas residency

Adele surprises fans as she adds two New Year Eve shows to Las Vegas residency
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘begging trapped royals’ for titles

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘begging trapped royals’ for titles
Meghan Markle gave a big welcoming hug to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend

Meghan Markle gave a big welcoming hug to Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend
Power Ranger Jason David Frank reportedly committed suicide

Power Ranger Jason David Frank reportedly committed suicide
American Music Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List!

American Music Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List!
UK comedian shreds 10,000 pounds over David Beckham Qatar World Cup deal

UK comedian shreds 10,000 pounds over David Beckham Qatar World Cup deal
French filmmaker Jean-Marie Straub passes away

French filmmaker Jean-Marie Straub passes away
Netflix '1899': All characters from the show unveiled

Netflix '1899': All characters from the show unveiled
Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-recording earns American Music Award

Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-recording earns American Music Award
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew at verge of getting banned

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew at verge of getting banned