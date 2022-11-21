 
Monday Nov 21 2022
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie looks sensational in beige coat as she heads out for lavish meal in LA

Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Angelina Jolie stunned onlookers with her breathtaking look while heading out for a lavish meal at the vegan restaurant Crossroads in Los Angeles.

The Academy Award winner, 47, turned heads in a long beige coat with a tie-belt that cinched in her waist.

She completed her outfit with a pair of dark trousers and nude heels while exiting the venue.

The Maleficent star accessorised with dainty gold jewellery and swept her long brunette locks to one side and the star wore bronzed makeup palette to enhance her natural beauty.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

It comes after Angelina got an up-close look at the devastating flood waters in Pakistan, which included meeting some of the people affected by the catastrophe.

One week later, she took to her Instagram page and shared a few photos that were taken during her time visiting disaster areas with rescueorg and local organizations.


