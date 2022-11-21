 
entertainment
Monday Nov 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle emerges as Democrats top female choice for US Presidential race

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 21, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle topped a new poll by the Democracy Institute of potential female candidates for the upcoming US Presidential elections 2024, reported Express UK.

According to the outlet, nearly two-thirds of the poll respondents shared that they would choose a female candidate for the upcoming US elections in 2024, and more than a quarter of 1,500 prospective Democrat voters named Meghan as their top choice.

The results come months after US President Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, told Good Morning Britain that Meghan would ‘of course’ make a good presidential candidate in the future.

She said in May: “It’s wonderful to have women in politics, the more women we have, the better our democratic system will work. We embrace all women and we welcome her to come in and join the Democratic Party.”

The poll results also come days after Meghan and husband Prince Harry were announced as the recipients of a human rights award from the Robert F. Kennedy foundation. 

