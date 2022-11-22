 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Fox says Kanye West 'scolded' her 'bad' manners for rejecting date

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Julia Fox is spilling the beans on the reasons she decided to date Kanye West earlier this year.

The 27-year-old actress turned to her TikTok this week to defend herself for dating a 'violent misogynist and anti-Semite.'

“I had this thought, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case,'” the actress said on Monday.

“Like, ‘Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me,'” Fox added. “And I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it.”

“When I had a fashion line 10 years ago, they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their [Dash] stores, so I’ve always had, like, a love for Kim,” Fox explained. “Like, the big three. Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, those are my girls.”

Revealing how Ye scored a first date with her, Julia continued: “He was texting me. I wasn’t really answering."

“I was like, ‘I don’t really want to hook up with a celebrity again.’ Like, nothing ever comes of it. … They’re kinda boring, like, they’re not what you think they’re going to be like.”

Ye then slammed her for 'bad etiquette' and she decided to give their romance a go.

“I had already been like, ‘Dude, I’m not gonna stick around for this s–t.'”

I sounded almost as dumb as you guys saying that I should have done something to stop him. Like, what?

“It didn’t work and now we’re here but that being said, I really deeply respect the man as an artist,” she continued. “I don’t want to s–t on that. I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle shed 'artificial tear' from 'left eye' at Queen funeral

Meghan Markle shed 'artificial tear' from 'left eye' at Queen funeral
Prince Andrew 'smuggled' Sarah Ferguson toe-sucking lover due to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew 'smuggled' Sarah Ferguson toe-sucking lover due to Jeffrey Epstein
Diana biographer says Prince William, Harry are 'Cain and Abel'

Diana biographer says Prince William, Harry are 'Cain and Abel'
Kourntey Kardashian enjoys 'smelling' Reign's old long braid: 'Will keep forever'

Kourntey Kardashian enjoys 'smelling' Reign's old long braid: 'Will keep forever'
AMA addresses Chris Brown’s cancelled Michael Jackson tribute

AMA addresses Chris Brown’s cancelled Michael Jackson tribute
Nick Cannon has 'no idea' if another baby is coming: 'Creative force'

Nick Cannon has 'no idea' if another baby is coming: 'Creative force'
Brandy Set is slated to play Cinderella yet again

Brandy Set is slated to play Cinderella yet again
BTS Jungkook gathers huge crowd after returning to Korea from his Historic World Cup performance

BTS Jungkook gathers huge crowd after returning to Korea from his Historic World Cup performance
'Supernatural' alum Nicki Aycox passes away at 47

'Supernatural' alum Nicki Aycox passes away at 47
Korean artist Lee Seung accuses his agency of not paying him since 2004

Korean artist Lee Seung accuses his agency of not paying him since 2004
Aubrey Plaza talks about hosting the Oscars next year

Aubrey Plaza talks about hosting the Oscars next year
Tim Allen has high regards for decade-long friend Tom Hanks

Tim Allen has high regards for decade-long friend Tom Hanks