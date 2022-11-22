 
BTS V private schedule gets sold in Paris, Army lashes out on HYBE

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V has arrived back to Korea after completing his four-day trip tp Paris.

As media outlet named KPop in Paris revealed that they were offered information about V's private schedule for a price by a staff member from his agency.

The news went viral that the people working with V are the ones endangering him is extremely disturbing.

As fans believe that the band's label and parent company, both Big Hit Music and HYBE are responsible for the members safety and security.

Shortly after these allegation started making headlines ARMYs criticized HYBE because they thought if the information has gotten into the wrong hands, V's safety could have been compromised.

Some also expressed their concerns that what if it had happened in the past as well and the staff was only exposed now.

To note, It is not the first time HYBE has received backlash for their actions.


