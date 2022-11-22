 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Blackpink's Jisoo 'thanks' Camila Cabello for collab surprise at Los Angeles concert

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Blackpink's Jisoo and Camila Cabello performed together at the Born Pink world tour Los Angeles concert this Saturday, and the duo shared hugs during the show. 

Jisoo took to her Instagram to share photos of their collab performance after the concert and thanked Camila for joining her on the stage of the Los Angles concert. She wrote in the caption, “It was so much fun singing with you @camila_cabello! Thank you for making my stage shine even brighter! P.S. Your outfit made out of our tour merch was SO cute!”


The American pop star made an unexpected cameo at BLACKPINK's most recent Born Pink global tour stop in Los Angeles, California, where she sang Liar with Jisoo.

The other stars including Lily-Rose Depp, Rachel Sennott, Amelia Kring, and Jung Ho Yeon were also present at BLACKPINK's recent Los Angeles show.

The North American portion of BLACKPINK's world tour is now over, and their forthcoming European leg will begin in the United Kingdom at the end of November.

