 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Jeffrey Epstein 'lured' Prince Andrew to make 'hundreds of millions' off Queen

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Jeffrey Epstein wanted to get to Queen Elizabeth II through his ties with Prince Andrew, claims Sarah Ferguson's ex-lover.

John Bryan, who got famous for his "toe-sucking scandal" with Fergie in 1992, said he believed sex offender Epstein wanted to make money off Her Majesty.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, the businessman said: "It was just an extortion plot. People always ask how Epstein made his money. He was supposed to be this tax wizard. But it was all a con.

"He blackmailed rich men and then made them pay to avoid scandal. He made hundreds of millions of dollars this way.

"Epstein tried to lure Andrew into his web, but I believe his ultimate mark was the Queen."

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in August 2019 after being convicted as a sex trafficker.

More From Entertainment:

South African president arrives in UK for King Charles first state visit

South African president arrives in UK for King Charles first state visit
Chelsy Davy had a tearful goodbye call to Prince Harry: report

Chelsy Davy had a tearful goodbye call to Prince Harry: report
Kylie Jenner reacts to fan comments on Travis Scott forgetting her pup’s names

Kylie Jenner reacts to fan comments on Travis Scott forgetting her pup’s names
Trevor Noah dodges question about rumoured romance with Dua Lipa

Trevor Noah dodges question about rumoured romance with Dua Lipa
Justin Bieber says he’s ‘obsessed’ with wife Hailey while celebrating birthday in Japan

Justin Bieber says he’s ‘obsessed’ with wife Hailey while celebrating birthday in Japan

Blackpink's Jisoo 'thanks' Camila Cabello for collab surprise at Los Angeles concert

Blackpink's Jisoo 'thanks' Camila Cabello for collab surprise at Los Angeles concert
Jack White leaves Twitter in protest of Donald Trump's return

Jack White leaves Twitter in protest of Donald Trump's return
Kendall Jenner wanted ‘serious’ commitment from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner wanted ‘serious’ commitment from Devin Booker
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours with latest viral video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dismiss rift rumours with latest viral video
Nickelback reacts to Canadian Music Hall of Fame to induction in 2023

Nickelback reacts to Canadian Music Hall of Fame to induction in 2023
Netflix's top 10 trending releases to binge-watch this November

Netflix's top 10 trending releases to binge-watch this November