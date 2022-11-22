Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West gets together with Lizzo for TikTok video

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West often leaves fans enthralled with her outings on TikTok, adding the most recent on the list is a cameo with Lizzo.

The eldest daughter of the reality star on Sunday posted a video on her and Kim’s joint TikTok account.

The clip shows North and her best friend Ryan dancing energetically with Lizzo to a face-paced song.

Earlier, North’s TikTok became an interesting topic among BTS fans as the nine-year-old was spotted using the septet’s skincare mask.

The video from North shows the little starlet organising her makeup drawer, and while there are many beauty products to fawn over in her collection, from a MACxLisa palette to numerous beauty sponges and brushes, it was a Mang bt21 sheet mask that caught fans’ attention.