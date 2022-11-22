Adele vanishes from Las Vegas stage, ‘magical’ exit leaves fans confused

Adele kicked off her rescheduled Las Vegas residency show with a power packed performance.

The Award-winning singer, 34, received standing ovation as she took to the stage after nearly a year-long delay.

Meanwhile, the Easy On Me singer has taken the internet by storm for her 'magical exit' from the stage.

The last few seconds of her performance at the Caesars Palace theatre have gone viral on social media, where Adele made the dramatic exit, leaving the fans thrilled and confused.

The viral clip shows as Adele waving goodbye to her thousands of fans when a pink cloud of confetti covers her and she disappears into thin air.

Taking to social media, fans shared their thoughts on the singer’s ‘magical’ stunt at the show. A user wrote, "I've watched over and over trying to figure out how the hell she did that."

Another user commented, "she's a legend, she's an icon and she's the moment." The third user wrote, "I'm legit confused about how they did that so fast, is she okay down there?"

Adele performed her 2015 hit Hello and went on to sing Easy On Me, Rolling in the Deep, Skyfall and Set Fire to the Rain. Adele's residency will last until March 2023.