Simon Cowell makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation

Simon Cowell’s latest pictures show his major transformation as he showed off his three-stone weight loss while leaving the Variety Club Show business Awards at the London Hilton on Monday night.

The music mogul 63, looked dapper in a dark grey suit that highlighted his slimmed-down frame as he headed home with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, 45.

He coordinated his matching jacket and trousers with a knitted jumper and shiny black shoes for the event.

Meanwhile, Lauren looked ethereal in a burgundy gown as she exited the venue with her partner.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The couple famously met in 2004 and struck up an affair while Silverman was still married to one of Cowell's good friends. They subsequently welcomed a child, Eric, and have been together ever since.

It comes after earlier this year Simon candidly discussed his three-stone weight loss.

Simon confessed he'll sometimes indulge in a plate of beans of toast to avoid dining in restaurants.