 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Simon Cowell makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Simon Cowell’s latest pictures show his major transformation as he showed off his three-stone weight loss while leaving the Variety Club Show business Awards at the London Hilton on Monday night.

The music mogul 63, looked dapper in a dark grey suit that highlighted his slimmed-down frame as he headed home with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, 45.

He coordinated his matching jacket and trousers with a knitted jumper and shiny black shoes for the event.

Meanwhile, Lauren looked ethereal in a burgundy gown as she exited the venue with her partner.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The couple famously met in 2004 and struck up an affair while Silverman was still married to one of Cowell's good friends. They subsequently welcomed a child, Eric, and have been together ever since.

It comes after earlier this year Simon candidly discussed his three-stone weight loss.

Simon confessed he'll sometimes indulge in a plate of beans of toast to avoid dining in restaurants.

More From Entertainment:

‘Indiana Jones 5:’ Harrison Ford gears up for new adventure with Phoebe Waller-Bridge

‘Indiana Jones 5:’ Harrison Ford gears up for new adventure with Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her decision to have baby through surrogacy

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her decision to have baby through surrogacy
Adele vanishes from Las Vegas stage, ‘magical’ exit leaves fans confused

Adele vanishes from Las Vegas stage, ‘magical’ exit leaves fans confused

Gigi Hadid slays in black leather jacket as she takes stroll in Brooklyn

Gigi Hadid slays in black leather jacket as she takes stroll in Brooklyn

Julia Fox ‘really deeply respects’ Kanye West ‘as an artist’ amid controversy

Julia Fox ‘really deeply respects’ Kanye West ‘as an artist’ amid controversy

Jungkook drops FIFA World Cup track ‘Dreamers’ music video

Jungkook drops FIFA World Cup track ‘Dreamers’ music video
Julia Fox steps outside after confessing she only dated Kanye to 'get him off Kim Kardashian's case

Julia Fox steps outside after confessing she only dated Kanye to 'get him off Kim Kardashian's case
Kate Middleton, William turn heads as they play key role in first state visit of King Charles' reign

Kate Middleton, William turn heads as they play key role in first state visit of King Charles' reign
Leonardo DiCaprio still values keeping ‘things private’ with Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio still values keeping ‘things private’ with Gigi Hadid
King Charles welcomes South Africa's Ramaphosa for first state visit

King Charles welcomes South Africa's Ramaphosa for first state visit
Kim Kardashian focusing on personal growth amid ex Pete Davidson new romance

Kim Kardashian focusing on personal growth amid ex Pete Davidson new romance

Kanye West says selling Balenciaga, Adidas, Gap hoodies for $20

Kanye West says selling Balenciaga, Adidas, Gap hoodies for $20