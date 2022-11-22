 
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
Variety Club Showbusiness Awards: Holly Willoughby is the epitome of class in black gown

Holly Willoughby’s recent pictures in a black gown will surely sweep you off your feet as she attended Variety Club Showbusiness Awards on Monday at the London Hilton.

The TV presenter looked nothing short of a vision in a sleek black gown with a figure-hugging fit and asymmetric, one-shouldered neckline.

She was joined by a stylish Naomi Campbell and Katherine Jenkins, who dazzled in a sequin emblazoned gown for the star-studded bash.

The awards show is helping to support sick, disabled, and disadvantaged children and young people throughout the UK.

Holly's minimalist gown featured one long sleeve as the other was left bare, as the star showed that less is more while keeping accessories scarce.

Her bright blonde locks were styled in a soft curl as they fell freely to her chest, slightly tucked behind both ears for the awards show.

The This Morning presenter opted for a bright palette of makeup with a glossy lip, beaming for snaps inside the capital's plush venue.

It comes after her co-shot Phillip Schofield appeared to be quite irritated with her during a 'stressful' Christmas wreath-making session on Monday's episode of This Morning.

