Wednesday Nov 23 2022
Kim Kardashian says Hailey Bieber brings 'so much light' into her life

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Kim Kardashian was prominent among thousands of people who sent birthday greeting to Hailey Bieber on Wednesday.

Hailey celebrated her 26th birthday with her husband Justin Bieber in Japan.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a couple of throwback pictures with Hailey.

"Happy birthday girl.You bring so much light into this life. I pray you have the best day." 

The photos shared by Kim Kardashian also featured her younger sister Kendall Jenner who happens to be Hailey Bieber's friend.

Wishing his wife on her birthday, Justin Bieber said, he is “obsessed” with his better half.

“HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC,” the Canadian singer wrote.

“OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM,” he added.

