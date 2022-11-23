 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie hired guy to 'kill herself', wanted to avoid 'suicide guilt'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Angelina Jolie once allegedly hired a hitman to kill herself.

Jolie's crew in a latest confession told OK Diario said that the actress paid a man to plan her death.

They said: "He was a decent enough person and asked if I could think about it and call him again in two months. Something changed in my life and I figured I'd stick it out.

Jolie continued: "With suicide comes all the guilt of people around you thinking they could have done something. With somebody being murdered, however, nobody takes some kind of guilty responsibility."

Veracity of the news has not yet been established.

