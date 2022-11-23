 
Man who booed Prince Andrew will not stand trial: Crown Office

A man who heckled Prince Andrew at the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession earlier this year will not stand trial, as per the Crown Office.

As per The Guardian, a 22-year-old man was charged with breach of peace in September this year after he reportedly jeered at the disgraced Duke of York as he walked behind the Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh.

While the man was arrested and charged at the time, the Crown Office has said that he will not face court after the matter was dealt ‘by way of an offer of an alternative to prosecution’.

According to the outlet, alternatives include warnings, community work orders, or fines and compensations, however, the Crown Office did not provide further details on this particular case.

Prosecutors also confirmed that a woman arrested for holding an anti-monarch sign ahead of King Charles’ proclamation as the new monarch, will also not stand trial.

As per the Crown Office’s statement: “The procurator fiscal received a report relating to a 22-year-old female and an incident said to have occurred on September 11, 2022.”

“After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the available admissible evidence, the procurator fiscal decided that there should be no proceedings taken at this time. The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future if it is appropriate and in the public interest to do so.” 

