Netflix ‘Virgin River’ wraps filming on upcoming season 5, adds new members

Netflix Virgin River season 5 has wrapped filming on its fifth season, and the series will most likely to hit the screens sometime in 2023.

Reportedly, some new members have been added to the cast of the show. The series has been in its production phase since July. It has recently finished work on the fifth season, a few days after its original scheduled end.

The official Instagram account for the show shared a video of the cast celebrating the wrap, while grooving to We Are Family by Sister Sledge at one of the iconic locations where the series has been filmed.

As per the details available, new members are added to the cast who will be featured for the first time in Virgin River season 5.

Cast

Susan Hogan

Elise Gatien

Paolo Maiolo

Martin Henderson

Alexandra Breckenridge

Tim Matheson

Colin Lawrence

Annette O’Toole

Benjamin Hollingsworth

Previously, it was reported by The Viewers' Perspective on November 21 that some new members will be added to the already existing cast.

However, no character names are revealed as they’re reportedly considered spoilers.



