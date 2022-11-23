 
Mel C says she ‘wouldn’t be comfortable’ to perform in Qatar

Mel C recently expressed that she wouldn’t be comfortable accepting money to perform at Qatar’s World Cup.

The 48-year-old singer’s remarks came after David Beckham faced backlash over a £10 million deal to be an ambassador for the tournament.

During her conversation with The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, Mel said: “Personally, I'm an ally to the LGBTQ+ community and it's not something I would feel comfortable in doing.

“People want to go over there and help to make a change. Each to their own, but it would be a no from me if the offer came,” the singer added.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa also jumped into the buzz around the tournament’s opening ceremony as she wrote on Instagram: “There is a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar.

“I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.

“I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup,” she added.

