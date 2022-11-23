 
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian joins 'next gen icons' for fun TikTok video

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian took the charge to fetch the title of best aunties as the reality stars joined their nieces for a dance TikTok video.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul on Tuesday took to the video-sharing platform to give fans a glimpse of her gleeful time with the family.

Khloe and Kylie were joined by nine-year-old North West and 10-year-old Penelope Disick. “North and Penelope are next gen ICONS!” she captioned the post.

Reacting to the adorable clip, one fan wrote: “I wish Khloe and Kylie were my aunties.”

Meanwhile, Khloe was recently seen cuddling her newborn in the season 2 finale of The Kardashians as the trailer teased the reality star caressing the baby in Kim Kardashian‘s presence.

Kris Jenner said that a “new baby in the family is magic: adding, “He’s such a blessing.”

“What are we gonna name him? That’s what I wanna know,” Kim is seen in the preview.

