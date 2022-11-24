Meghan Markle, Prince Harry seem to lose much in UK for the award in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received massive backlash since they have been named for a prestigious award in the US.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being targeted by royal fans and commentators for their silence over Kerry Kennedy's words for them and the monarchy.

Meghan and Harry are being mocked by the people for receiving the Ripple of Hope Award from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation.



It all started after Kerry Kennedy, the president of the organisation, said the Sussexes were picked for this year's prestigious gong because of their "heroic" decision to speak up against the "structural racism" within the Royal Family.

However, Australian commentator Murray claimed Harry and Meghan will receive an award "for doing absolutely nothing" and "have not changed a single thing about the Royal Family".



He added: "These two spoiled brats get another thing for their mantelpiece to say how good they are for doing nothing and making millions doing it."

Another expert branded them little grifters, while others suggested the couple to not to receive the award as it gives an impression that they are being honured for taking stand against the monarchy.