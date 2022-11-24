Kate Middleton steals limelight as she wears Princess Diana's Lover's Knot tiara for first crowning moment

Kate Middleton dazzled at the South African state banquet on Tuesday night, wearing the Lover’s Knot tiara, which was a favourite of the late Princess Diana.



The Princess of Wales, 40, looked sunning in a glamorous Jenny Packham gown as she joined husband Prince William, King Charles III, Camilla Parker Bowles and other members of the royal family to honor South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Kate Middleton wore Princess Diana's go-to Lover's Knot tiara for her first crowning moment in three years.



The Princess of Wales turned heads as she wore a £14,500 brooch on her sash, previously spotted at Remembrance Day service earlier this month. Prince William's wife's other jewellery was just as show-stealing.



The 40-year-old stole King Charles' show as she appeared to be the real queen in awe-inspiring outfit.

Buckingham Palace's regal banqueting room saw its first state dinner since before the passing of the Queen, as King Charles III welcomed South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to London for his two-day state visit.