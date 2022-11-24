 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton steals limelight as she wears Princess Diana's Lover's Knot tiara for first crowning moment

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Kate Middleton steals limelight as she wears Princess Dianas Lovers Knot tiara for first crowning moment

Kate Middleton dazzled at the South African state banquet on Tuesday night, wearing the Lover’s Knot tiara, which was a favourite of the late Princess Diana.

The Princess of Wales, 40, looked sunning in a glamorous Jenny Packham gown as she joined husband Prince William, King Charles III, Camilla Parker Bowles and other members of the royal family to honor South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Kate Middleton wore Princess Diana's go-to Lover's Knot tiara for her first crowning moment in three years.

The Princess of Wales turned heads as she wore a £14,500 brooch on her sash, previously spotted at Remembrance Day service earlier this month. Prince William's wife's other jewellery was just as show-stealing.

The 40-year-old stole King Charles' show as she appeared to be the real queen in awe-inspiring outfit.

Buckingham Palace's regal banqueting room saw its first state dinner since before the passing of the Queen, as King Charles III welcomed South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to London for his two-day state visit.

More From Entertainment:

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman appears on Meghan Markle's podcast

Poet and activist Amanda Gorman appears on Meghan Markle's podcast

Jennifer Lopez teases fans with her strange move

Jennifer Lopez teases fans with her strange move
Daniel Craig gets on his James Bond avatar on latest 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' promotion outing

Daniel Craig gets on his James Bond avatar on latest 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' promotion outing
Jenna Ortega gets honest about her friendship with Christina Ricci over 'Wednesday Addams'

Jenna Ortega gets honest about her friendship with Christina Ricci over 'Wednesday Addams'
James Norton roped in for movie adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara's bestseller 'A Little Life'

James Norton roped in for movie adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara's bestseller 'A Little Life'
Naomi Campbell confesses she wants a biopic to be made about her life

Naomi Campbell confesses she wants a biopic to be made about her life
BTS ARMY hilariously react to RM interacting lucky fans in the upcoming album promotion event

BTS ARMY hilariously react to RM interacting lucky fans in the upcoming album promotion event
Selena Gomez ‘perfect’ to play me in a biopic, spills Marie Osmond

Selena Gomez ‘perfect’ to play me in a biopic, spills Marie Osmond
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘lying’ to Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘lying’ to Oprah Winfrey
Jennie from BLACKPINK gets overwhelmed as she receives a special gift from fan

Jennie from BLACKPINK gets overwhelmed as she receives a special gift from fan

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins weighs in on nepotism in Hollywood

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins weighs in on nepotism in Hollywood
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry seem to lose much in UK for the award in US

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry seem to lose much in UK for the award in US