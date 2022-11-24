Meghan, Harry ‘criticism’ adds to King Charles’ feeling of ‘abandonment’

FileFootage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s attack on the royal family has added to King Charles III’s feelings of abandonment.



It was recently speculated if the new monarch would mend his ties with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, according to royal biographer Christopher Anderson, Charles feels a “strong sense of betrayal” following the couple’s attacks on The Firm.

During his appearance on Podcast Royal, Christopher said: “He’s always felt moments of abandonment and I think he feels that now — very deeply — because of Harry and Meghan. I think he feels very betrayed by the situation, that he’s receiving all this criticism from the Sussexes.”

The royal biographer added: “I think there's a strong sense of betrayal. It really plays to Charles’ sense of being a victim: why are they doing this? Why is he doing this to me?”

According to Express, the biographer noted: “When you look at how Charles and the Royal Family embraced Megan Markle, Charles in particular, as he walked her down the aisle when she got married to Harry, and he befriended Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mum…Then all of a sudden, they jump ship and are making these accusations about racism within the family.”

“Megan was also close to the Queen early on. I remember the wonderful train trip they took to northwest England; they were laughing and smiling, getting along famously,” he added.