Britney Spears gets into Thanksgiving spirit, ‘most special time of the year’

Britney Spears gets into Thanksgiving festive spirit as she shared a heartwarming Thanksgiving post on Instagram.

On Thursday, the pop music icon, 40, dropped a fun video of herself dancing around her home as she reflected on the upcoming holiday season.

Spears rocked a bright yellow crop top and a pair of black shorts as she spun around her living room with no shoes on. She styled her hair in a high ponytail before letting it loose while she danced.

In the caption, the Hold Me Close singer wrote, "It’s the most special time of the year!!! So much to be thankful for!!!

"I hope you’re all getting my Thanksgiving and Christmas cards in the mail!!!" adding, “I know most didn’t get them in the past but I hope you’re all being served with my handwritten letters now !!! I LOVE YOU ALL !!!”

Spears, who recently marked one-year anniversary of the end of her termination earlier this month, added that she loved her fans, before getting excited about her upcoming birthday on December 2.

"Psss … I hear the new thing to do is to have slumber parties and dance in the kitchen!!! I’m not turning 41 … I’m turning 12!!!"

The Criminal singer’s latest video comes after she posted a series of throwback snaps to her wedding and reflected on everything that has happened this year.