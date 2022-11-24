Lizzo speaks out about her journey to stardom in Love, Lizzo

Lizzo has recently opened up about her journey to stardom as a musician in her upcoming documentary titled Love, Lizzo.



On Wednesday, the Truth Hurts singer appeared as a guest on the Today show where she spoke up about her HBO Max docuseries.

“People don't really know where I came from,” said the 34-year-old.

The Grammy winner pointed out that she had been “working for a long time”.

For the unversed, Lizzo’s documentary, which is going to premiere today, would showcase the singer’s childhood and her “early passion for music” as well as her rose to fame as a popular music artist.

The songstress shared that her documentary “will contain moments starting from her 2019 Coachella performance and to the recent area tour”.

“It's finally the full story on my terms,” stated Lizzo.

“There is a lot of baby Lizzo footage that even I've never seen before,” she added.