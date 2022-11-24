 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Lizzo speaks out about her journey to stardom in Love, Lizzo

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 24, 2022

Lizzo speaks out about her journey to stardom in Love, Lizzo
Lizzo speaks out about her journey to stardom in Love, Lizzo

Lizzo has recently opened up about her journey to stardom as a musician in her upcoming documentary titled Love, Lizzo.

On Wednesday, the Truth Hurts singer appeared as a guest on the Today show where she spoke up about her HBO Max docuseries.

“People don't really know where I came from,” said the 34-year-old.

The Grammy winner pointed out that she had been “working for a long time”.

For the unversed, Lizzo’s documentary, which is going to premiere today, would showcase the singer’s childhood and her “early passion for music” as well as her rose to fame as a popular music artist.

The songstress shared that her documentary “will contain moments starting from her 2019 Coachella performance and to the recent area tour”.

“It's finally the full story on my terms,” stated Lizzo.

“There is a lot of baby Lizzo footage that even I've never seen before,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Jake Gyllenhaal looks loved up with French girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu in a rare outing

Jake Gyllenhaal looks loved up with French girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu in a rare outing
Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates announces first pregnancy with Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer Gates announces first pregnancy with Nayel Nassar
BTS RM shares full track list of ‘Indigo’ contains 10 songs

BTS RM shares full track list of ‘Indigo’ contains 10 songs

Has Bindi Irwin changed her career? Find out

Has Bindi Irwin changed her career? Find out
King Charles ‘tried his best’ with Prince William, Harry after Diana’s death

King Charles ‘tried his best’ with Prince William, Harry after Diana’s death
Michelle Obama celebrates Thanksgiving with Barack Obama and daughters: Photo

Michelle Obama celebrates Thanksgiving with Barack Obama and daughters: Photo
Kanye West under probe over intimate photo of ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West under probe over intimate photo of ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Stephen King hits out at Elon Musk over advertisers pull out from Twitter

Stephen King hits out at Elon Musk over advertisers pull out from Twitter
Daniel Craig channels 007 style at James Bond 60th anniversary party

Daniel Craig channels 007 style at James Bond 60th anniversary party

Kendall Jenner decides to move to Ranch: 'I am an actual cowgirl'

Kendall Jenner decides to move to Ranch: 'I am an actual cowgirl'
Harry Styles will not say he’s ‘broken up’ with Olivia Wilde, report

Harry Styles will not say he’s ‘broken up’ with Olivia Wilde, report
Kate Middleton to defeat Meghan Markle's narrative about royal family in US?

Kate Middleton to defeat Meghan Markle's narrative about royal family in US?