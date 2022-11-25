BTS RM joined by Epik High‘s Tablo for 'Indigo:' More announcements made

BTS and Epik High fans have been given a sweet surprise as BigHit recently announced RM collaborating with Tablo for his new album Indigo.

On November 24, BigHit revealed the tracklist of RM's solo album Indigo. The tracklist features collaborations with a wide array of artists.

According to Koreaboo, the third track of Indigo, All Day, is a collaboration Epik High‘s Tablo.

Tablo also shared the news on Twitter, "Y’all wanted this for so long, So did we," he tweeted.

The outlet reports that BTS, like many others, "grew up listening to Epik High’s music." They have also supported each other throughout the years.

In another one of BTS x Epik High news, Tablo dropped a hint minutes after the Indigo tracklist was shared. He further tweeted, "More big announcements coming [by the way]."

This was the reaction of a couple of fans on Twitter:



