'Downtown Abbey' star Michelle Dockery confirmed to lead Steven Knight BBC Drama 'This Town'

'Downtown Abbey' star Michelle Dockery is linked to lead Peaky Blinders' director, Steven Knight's personal drama for BBC, called This Town.



Steven Knight is slated to showrun This Town with his six-partner production company in Birmingham.

He has ensembled a group of British actors including Michelle Dockery (Downtown Abbey), Nicholas Pinnock (Marcella), and David Dawson (My Policeman).

Deadline reported, on November 24, that the movie was previously named 'Two Tone' and tells the story of an extended family fascinated by the world of ska and two-tone music which shot up from the grassroots of "Coventry and Birmingham in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, uniting black, white and Asian youths."

Knight, whose war drama SAS: Rogue Heroes is currently airing on BBC One, said, "This is a project very close to my heart."

He further told the outlet, "It’s about an era I lived through and know well and it involves characters who I feel I grew up with. It’s a love letter to Birmingham and Coventry but I hope people from all over the world will relate to it."

Knight is going to serve as the movie's creator, writer, and executive producer alongside Karen Wilson, Martin Haines, Katie McAleese, Jo McLellan, Laura Conway, Matthew James Wilkinson and Nick Angel.

Paul Whittingon will be directing the 20th-century movie while Charlotte Surtees will serve as the producer.