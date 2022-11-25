American columnist says Meghan and Harry have done 'so much' to destroy royal family

Meghan Markle is "so obnoxious" and doesn't know "when to just be quiet", said columnist Kristen Tate.

Speaking to Chris Kenny on Sky News Australia, she said, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done so much to “really try to destroy the Royal Family”.

The Hill columnist added, “These people are completely detached from reality ."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing new wave of criticism since Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast Archetypes started.

The Duchess have invited several celebrities on her podcast.

She has been criticized by the British media after every episode of the podcast no matter what was discussed there.

Some monarchists and the British tabloid media is not ready to forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their decision to get married and settle in California.

The couple now lives in the US with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.

Prince Harry is all set to release his much awaited memoir in January 2023.

The couple's Netflix docuseries is also expected to arrive soon.