 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

American columnist says Meghan and Harry have done 'so much' to destroy royal family

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

American columnist says Meghan and Harry have done so much to destroy royal family

Meghan Markle is "so obnoxious" and doesn't know "when to just be quiet", said columnist Kristen Tate.

Speaking to Chris Kenny on Sky News Australia, she said, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done so much to “really try to destroy the Royal Family”.

The Hill columnist added, “These people are completely detached from reality ."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing new wave of criticism since Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast Archetypes started.

The Duchess have invited several celebrities on her podcast.

She has been criticized by the British media after every episode of the podcast no matter what was discussed there.

Some monarchists and the British tabloid media is not ready to forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their decision to get married and settle in California.

The couple now lives in the US with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.

Prince Harry is all set to release his much awaited memoir in January 2023.

The couple's Netflix docuseries is also expected to arrive soon.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III regrets his one decision about his sons Prince William, Harry

King Charles III regrets his one decision about his sons Prince William, Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will prefer to win hearts over award?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will prefer to win hearts over award?
Will royal family remove Prince Harry and Meghan from official website?

Will royal family remove Prince Harry and Meghan from official website?

Duchy of Cornwall website updated with a photo to reflect new owner Prince William

Duchy of Cornwall website updated with a photo to reflect new owner Prince William
Stanley Tucci explains why green-screen acting is tricky

Stanley Tucci explains why green-screen acting is tricky
King Charles III sparks reactions for ignoring his parents 'wish'

King Charles III sparks reactions for ignoring his parents 'wish'
Kim Kardashian enjoys Thanksgiving meal with Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson at Camp Kilpatrick

Kim Kardashian enjoys Thanksgiving meal with Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson at Camp Kilpatrick
Kris Jenner takes a dig at Tristan Thompson while discussing names for Khloe's son

Kris Jenner takes a dig at Tristan Thompson while discussing names for Khloe's son
BLACKPINK Lisa's song 'LALISA' steals Adele's 7 years old record

BLACKPINK Lisa's song 'LALISA' steals Adele's 7 years old record

'Downtown Abbey' star Michelle Dockery confirmed to lead Steven Knight BBC Drama 'This Town'

'Downtown Abbey' star Michelle Dockery confirmed to lead Steven Knight BBC Drama 'This Town'
BTS's RM comes back to Korea leaving fans awestruck with his 'fit check'

BTS's RM comes back to Korea leaving fans awestruck with his 'fit check'

Prince William ‘looks up’ to Kate Middleton’s mom Carole after losing Diana

Prince William ‘looks up’ to Kate Middleton’s mom Carole after losing Diana