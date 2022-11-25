Princess Anne knew Meghan Markle had 'balls of steel': 'Totally transparent'

Princess Anne knew what Meghan Markle was made of, ever since their first meeting.



TV psychic, Debbie Davies, told the Daily Star that Princess Anne saw right through the Duchess of Sussex and called out disaster before her wedding day to Prince Harry.



Ms Davies explained: "Princess Anne is fabulous, she just gives everything that she thinks away on her face.



"She doesn't need to say anything, you can see it in her eyes. You take one look at her and you can see what she's thinking, she's totally transparent."



She continued: "Princess Anne is just like her dad was, Prince Philip could see straight through Meghan Markle.

"He could see her for what she is and so could I, on their wedding day I just sat there shaking my head. I was stood there saying 'This is a complete and utter disaster waiting to happen'."

Ms Davies then went on to talk about Meghan's audacity to slam the Royal Family.

"She has balls of steel, she can sit on that sofa with Oprah and say everything she's said about the Royal Family then arrive in this country to take part in the Jubilee celebrations, that's some brass neck that is," she said.