 
entertainment
Friday Nov 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky ‘very open’ to have more kids: ‘They love having a family’

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 25, 2022

File Footage

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky want to expand their family of three as the lovebirds are “very open” to having more babies after welcoming their son.

The Diamonds hitmaker and the rapper “love” their new role as parents and want to have a “family” as their baby has strengthened their bond.

“Having this family together has brought them so much closer, they are more loved up now than ever,” a source told Us Weekly.

RiRi gave birth to a baby boy with the Praise the Lord hitmaker in May 2022 following which another insider spilled to the outlet that the pair “rarely leave their baby’s side.”

“They’re being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being,” the source added.

Previously, Rocky also hinted at his desire to have a large family when he told Dazed Magazine that he hopes to raise “open-minded children.”

“I will always remind my [future] children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons,” he added.

