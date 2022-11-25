Meghan Markle, Prince Harry all smiles amid fresh criticism

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked all smiling as they seemingly responded to the critics with their latest stunning photo before US Thanksgiving celebrations.



In the latest photo, Meghan and Harry can be seen with beaming smiles as they pose together for the snap with poet and writer Amanda Gorman.

Amanda took to Instagram and shared the photo with the royal couple.

She posted the picture with caption, “Beyond thrilled to have had the honor of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, Archetypes, where I spoke on the power that women possess as changemakers. Thank you so much for having me!.”

Shortly after Gorman shared the photo, fans were quick to comment saying, Meghan is 'ageing backwards".

Meghan and Harry received fresh backlash as they are set to receive a prestigious award in the US on December 6.