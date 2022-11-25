 
Kim Kardashian 'tired' of being associated with Kanye West disgusting antics

Kim Kardashian has had enough of Kanye West's disgusting antics after it was revealed that the rapper has shown her inappropriate pictures to his former Yeezy employees.

The reality TV star was “disgusted” at the thought that the rapper would stoop so low but keeping in mind what he has done these past several months, this was not a surprise for Kim.

An insider told Hollywood Life, “Nothing that Kanye does surprises her anymore. She is just trying to keep her mind off his antics and focus on her children and herself.”

“She doesn’t have the time to get involved in all his scandals,” the insider added. “Kim is tired of being associated with them.”

After his latest scandal with Addidas, the insider said that “all Kim wants is for this divorce to be finalized so she can truly get on with her life.”

