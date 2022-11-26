 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix reveals title of episodes for 'Emily in Paris' upcoming season

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Netflix reveals title of episodes of 'Emily in Paris' upcoming season

Netflix has revealed the titles of episodes for the upcoming season of Emily in Paris. The 10-episode-based series will be released on December 21st, 2022.

The streaming giant confirmed the renewal of the third season, a month after the release of the second season of Emily in Paris.

The upcoming sequel portrays the life of Emile who finds herself on a crucial path in every aspect of life, and her career, depending on what she chooses to do.

The show runner Darren Star, in a conversation with media outlet TV Line, explained Emily future and said that “She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of season 2, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she’s going to choose and why. That’s what season 3 is going to be about.”

He added, “When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where’s your heart? Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment? Emily is going to be struggling with that as well.”

Netflix’s Emily in Paris Episodes title Season 3

Episode 301 – I Have Two Lovers

Episode 302 – What It’s All About…

Episode 303 – Coo D’état

Episode 304 – Live from Paris It’s Emily Cooper

Episode 305 – Ooo La La Liste

Episode 306 – Ex-en-Provence

Episode 307 – How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days

Episode 308 – Fashion Victim

Episode 309 – Love Is in the Air

Episode 310 – Charade 

On September 24, Netflix dropped the date announcement teaser of Emily in Paris season 3.

Check out the teaser:


