Meghan Markle, Prince Harry eyeing huge ‘PR push’ for Netflix docu-series

FileFootage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to consider a huge ‘PR Push’ for the Netflix docu-series as the Sussexes would want to reclaim the spotlight.



The much-anticipated series is expected to release on December 8 however with their upcoming visit to Boston, Prince William and Kate Middleton will likely be in the news.

Royal Editor Robert Jobson said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to do a couple of interviews from November 30 to December 2.

TalkTV's Sarah Hewson said: "One week after the Earth shot prize takes place, we are expecting Harry and Meghan's documentary to be released on Netflix.

"What about what comes with that? It's not just a documentary, they have to do the PR, the interviews and promotion."

Jobson replied: “With the money that has been spent, I cannot imaging that they won't be a PR push."

Moreover, royal commentator Afua Hagan added: “I think we can expect to see one or two headline interviews talking about the documentary and what we can expect."

To this, Jobson interjected: “We're back down the same road again with what we got from Oprah Winfrey which is terrible journalism. Basically no countering what is being said."