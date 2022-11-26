Meghan Markle warned not to go on date with THIS celebrity before Prince Harry romance?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was reportedly warned not to go on a date with former England football star back in 2013.



Meghan was 32 and single at that time as she had just divorced from her former husband Trevor Engelson.

The Good To Know, quoting The Mirror UK, reported Meghan almost went on a date with former England football star, Ashley Cole, before being warned about his past by her friends.

Ashley reportedly had sent handful of Twitter messages to Meghan, inviting her out on dates while she visited London in 2013.

The former Suits star’s friends had reportedly warned her ‘to stay away from Ashley.’

The report further claims Meghan showed footballer’s messages to journalist Katie Hind and asked, “Do you know this guy, Ashley Cole? He follows me and he keeps trying to talk to me on Twitter. He's trying really hard'."

Meghan continued: 'He wants to go out on a date while I'm over here in London. What do you think? Do you know him?'"

The journalist told Meghan about Cole's past and how he was well known for cheating.

Over this, the Duchess said, "Some of my friends told me to stay away from him, too. I think I'll leave it."