‘The Crown’ receives flak for ‘cheap and ‘just wrong’ Princess Diana outfits

Princess Diana’s favourite fashion designers hit at The Crown for coming up with "just wrong" dresses for the Princess of Wales (played by Elizabeth Debicki).

As per the reports, the makers of the famed series did not get in touch with David Sassoon, Christina Stambolian or Jacques Azagury.

Criticizing the outfits, Sasson said: “A lot of the dresses are just wrong such as the long red and gold chiffon strapless dress that Emma Corrin wore in the last series.

“They've tried to copy the dress but it looks cheap. Their copy of my Caring Dress is better than the long one – they're not going to get the same print. But it's a shame as she wore it at least eight times and they have missed the point.

“It was supposed to be multi-coloured as primary colours appeal to children,” the designer added, as per Daily Mail.