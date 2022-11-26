 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth close friend says ‘The Crown’ makes her ‘so angry’: ‘Complete fantasy’

Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth II's close friend, Lady Anne Glenconner, criticized the hit Netflix series, The Crown, dubbing the drama as “complete fantasy” and “unfair” to the Royal family.

The British socialite, who was the late monarch’s maid of honour at her 1953 coronation, said that the historical drama makes her “so angry” that she has stopped watching it.

Lady Glenconner told BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, "The trouble is that people, especially in America, believe it completely. It's so irritating.”

“I don't watch The Crown now because it just makes me so angry. And it's so unfair on members of the royal family,” Glenconner, who served as Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting for more than three decades added.

Further bashing a scene featured in season 2 of the series which portrayed Prince Phillip urging his sister, Princess Cecile of Greece, to board a flight which resulted in her death, Glenconner said it was "completely untrue."

"And I think to say something like that about people is terribly hurting," she noted. "Nobody wants to have their relations trashed like that."

This comes after a Netflix spokesman said, “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events.”

"Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the Royal Family – one that has already been scrutinised and well documented by journalists, biographers and historians,” the statement added. 


