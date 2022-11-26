 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Is Britney Spears expecting baby with Sam Asghari?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 26, 2022

Is Britney Spears expecting baby with Sam Asghari?
Is Britney Spears expecting baby with Sam Asghari?

Britney Spears fans are speculating that the singer is expecting a child with husband Sam Asghari after suffering miscarriage earlier this year.

The Hold Me Back hitmaker shared a photo on Instagram featuring her in a see-through nude-coloured dress which also gave a glimpse at her belly.

Several of the singer’s fans took to the comment section to speculate that Spears is pregnant as they could notice her baby bump in the picture.

While there have been no official statements from Spears or her representatives, her followers seems to be sure of her pregnancy.

“She has a baby bump here, i know, ive had a couple!” one fan commented as another added, “She looks pregnant.”

“Baby bump,” one eagle eyed user pointed out while one user penned, “She prego!!!”

Spears and her husband have been vocal about their wish to have a family of their own even though the singer is already a mother to two sons from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

The Toxic singer suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. In a joint statement to the press, the couple said that they "will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

More From Entertainment:

Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly chic as she takes her dog on morning walk

Emily Ratajkowski looks effortlessly chic as she takes her dog on morning walk

BTS wins Top 10 Artist Award at Melon Music Awards 2022

BTS wins Top 10 Artist Award at Melon Music Awards 2022

‘The Kardashians’ season 2 fails to impress fans: ‘Boring’

‘The Kardashians’ season 2 fails to impress fans: ‘Boring’
Stormzy publically supports Meghan Markle, asks critics to leave her alone

Stormzy publically supports Meghan Markle, asks critics to leave her alone

Queen Elizabeth ‘missed’ Prince Philip’s death?

Queen Elizabeth ‘missed’ Prince Philip’s death?
Leonardo DiCaprio highlights U.K zoo’s conservation work on Day of the Dead

Leonardo DiCaprio highlights U.K zoo’s conservation work on Day of the Dead
Royal fans say Sophie Wessex 'deserves' the 'Coronet of a Duchess'

Royal fans say Sophie Wessex 'deserves' the 'Coronet of a Duchess'
Shakira makes shocking revelations about Gerard Pique relationship amid tax fraud case

Shakira makes shocking revelations about Gerard Pique relationship amid tax fraud case
Kanye West says Adidas takes him to court for $275 million

Kanye West says Adidas takes him to court for $275 million

Meghan Markle raises eyebrows with split loyalties amid World Cup

Meghan Markle raises eyebrows with split loyalties amid World Cup
Jennifer Aniston flaunts her ageless beauty as she expresses gratitude to fans

Jennifer Aniston flaunts her ageless beauty as she expresses gratitude to fans

'The Crown' actor opens up on recreating Diana's 'Panorama' interview with Martin Bashir

'The Crown' actor opens up on recreating Diana's 'Panorama' interview with Martin Bashir