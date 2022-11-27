 
John Travolta promotes Christmas movie featuring his sister

John Travolta has asked his fans to watch 'Haul Out The Holly' which features his sister Ellen Travolta.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, the actor said the film releases on Saturday on the Hallmark Channel.

John Travolta said, "My sister Ellen always wanted to be in a Hallmark Christmas movie and had so much fun making it."

Directed by Maclain Nelson, the film tells the story of Emily who comes home to visit her parents, only to discover they're leaving for a trip of their own. While staying at their house for the holidays, Emily meets members of the community who want her to join in the neighborhood's Christmas festivities.

