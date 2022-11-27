 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck thinking of 'divorce' amid family 'World War III': Report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly thinking to part ways, only a few months after their wedding.

National Enquirer reports the love birds are not able to bond because of their mothers, who do not get along well.

The source told the newspaper, "J.Lo and Ben are dealing with a lot of issues right now. There's a real worry among friends that they may not make it in the long term."

The insider added that their mothers "are butting heads." But they are "being kept well apart because Ben and J.Lo know it would likely be World War III if they got put at the same dinner table."

This comes amid rumours that JLo's mother Guadalupe Rodriguez, still "kicks up a fuss about how Ben's family treats her daughter."

More From Entertainment:

Elon Musk baby mama Grimes admits it is 'distasteful' to be called 'mother'

Elon Musk baby mama Grimes admits it is 'distasteful' to be called 'mother'
Activist called out for making 'nasty, unfair' comment about Camilla

Activist called out for making 'nasty, unfair' comment about Camilla

Publication of Queen Elizabeth's 'fiercely guarded' medical details criticised

Publication of Queen Elizabeth's 'fiercely guarded' medical details criticised

Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview revealed

Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview revealed

'Prince Charles has less forgiving view of young royals than Queen Elizabeth'

'Prince Charles has less forgiving view of young royals than Queen Elizabeth'
Meghan and Harry won Queen's heart with a move questioned by the Firm

Meghan and Harry won Queen's heart with a move questioned by the Firm

King Charles seen sharing close bond with Prince Andrew and Edward in this photo

King Charles seen sharing close bond with Prince Andrew and Edward in this photo
John Travolta promotes Christmas movie featuring his sister

John Travolta promotes Christmas movie featuring his sister

Kate Middleton, Prince William cheering on Mike Tindall?

Kate Middleton, Prince William cheering on Mike Tindall?
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle in race to win Americans?

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle in race to win Americans?
Katie Price's 'beloved dog Sharon killed in horror car accident

Katie Price's 'beloved dog Sharon killed in horror car accident
Ashely Benson shares about her anxiety-inducing skin condition

Ashely Benson shares about her anxiety-inducing skin condition