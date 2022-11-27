 
Sunday Nov 27 2022
Elon Musk baby mama Grimes admits it is 'distasteful' to be called 'mother'

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Elon Musk's former girlfriend and mother of his children, Grimes, finds it 'weird' in being branded a mom.

She tells Vogue: "I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me artistically. Being a mother feels weird for me to say," she said in 2021.

Grimes, whose actual name is Claire Elise Boucher, says her son calls her by name.

"X says Claire, but he doesn’t say 'mama'… like, maybe he can sense my distaste for the word 'mother.'

"I don’t even know why I have a distaste for it, I respect it ... I just can't identify with it, weirdly", she told Vogue magazine.

Elon and Grimes share two kids together. The couple had broken up by the time their second child, a daughter, was born in December 2021.

Grimes confirmed her split after the release of her Vanity Fair interview in March.

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now,"

