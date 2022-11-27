Princess Diana 'killed' because she was 'pregnant' with Egyptian boyfriend?

Princess Diana was allegedly pregnant with boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed's child as she died in Paris.

The former Princess of Wales, as per Dodi's father, was tracked by intelligence services months before her death.

Mohamed Al Fayed believes satellites were used to listen to conversations between the couple, due to which the pregnancy was confirmed.



"The truth will come out one day. The evidence will show that she had a child by my son," Mohamed insisted, according to Radar. "I believe Diana and Dodi were killed because she was expecting a baby with a Muslim.



A friend of the couple also claims The Crown was spying on the mother-of-two.

The insider said: "They were planning to get married, and Dodi had bought her an engagement ring which the tapes will reveal."

"They also contain highly sensitive conversations in which she opines about her former father-in-law, Prince Philip, and details of her previous affair with Major James Hewitt. They are the only way left to prove that Diana was expecting Dodi's child."