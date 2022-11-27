 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Netizens reacts to Kanye West 2024 presidential run

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 27, 2022

Netizens reacts to Kanye West 2024 presidential run
Netizens reacts to Kanye West 2024 presidential run

Netizens did not received well on the news of Kanye West announced to run in the 2024 presidential race.

Per Sportskeeda, the Twitter account of Raw Alerts shared three promotional videos of Ye's campaign.

The first video claimed that Adidas froze his bank accounts and sued him for $275 million in advertising fees.

While the second video began with slight footage of Yeezy headquarters in Los Angeles, where Ye said he asked former president Donald Trump to be his Vice President.

The third video depicted Tucker Carlson discussing Donda rapper being cancelled by the fashion industry and international media after he wore a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week.

However, Twitter did not welcome the news as Ye may have hoped.

One user wrote, "@rawsalerts What a bizarre time to be alive."

While another netizen commented, "Ye just needs to do what the Lord has gifted him with: Music. That's all I will say."

Another user completed the point, "@rawsalerts What times we live in ...man."

More From Entertainment:

Adele offers fans ‘more entertaining’ trick to enjoy her Las Vegas residency

Adele offers fans ‘more entertaining’ trick to enjoy her Las Vegas residency

Prince Harry gave me 'time of my life', says US star Catherine Ommanney

Prince Harry gave me 'time of my life', says US star Catherine Ommanney
Kendall Jenner drops glimpse of Tokyo art museum visit, Hailey Bieber captures snaps

Kendall Jenner drops glimpse of Tokyo art museum visit, Hailey Bieber captures snaps

King Charles 'resentful' as new 'Princess of Wales' Kate 'gets all headlines'

King Charles 'resentful' as new 'Princess of Wales' Kate 'gets all headlines'
King Charles wife Camilla flexes her muscles as Queen Consort

King Charles wife Camilla flexes her muscles as Queen Consort

Queen Elizabeth II accepted her final days with 'grace': 'She had no regrets'

Queen Elizabeth II accepted her final days with 'grace': 'She had no regrets'
Chrissy Teigen shares sweet moments from family Thanksgiving dinner

Chrissy Teigen shares sweet moments from family Thanksgiving dinner
'Barbie' director shares she was 'terrified' movie would end her career

'Barbie' director shares she was 'terrified' movie would end her career
Selena Gomez meets BLACKPINK backstage during 'Born Pink' tour

Selena Gomez meets BLACKPINK backstage during 'Born Pink' tour