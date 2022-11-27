Meghan Markle already ‘accepting PR’ for Instagram return?

 
Meghan Markle is said to be accepting PR from brands ahead of a rumoured return to social media, as per a popular gossip portal online.

The rumour started doing the rounds on social media after popular Instagram gossip user Deuxmoi had a blind item sent in with all signs pointing to the Duchess of Sussex’s return on Instagram.

Shared on Deuxmoi’s blind item’s Instagram page named ‘revealmoi’, the message was sent by the email [email protected] with the subject being a crown emoji.

The message itself read: “The significant other of this famous ginger is going to be on social media soon. Activate influencer mode as she’s already accepting PR.”

The insider further claimed in the email: “The fashion house I work for just got a pleasant mail saying we can send her stuff now which wasn’t allowed before.”

It is pertinent to mention that these reports of Meghan joining Instagram or Twitter remain unconfirmed and are currently just rumours from relatively unreliable sources.

Meghan and Prince Harry shut down their ‘Sussex Royal’ Instagram page when they stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the US; both of them have no social media presence as of now.

