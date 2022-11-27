 
Netflix upcoming 'Luther': Here's the FIRST LOOK from the movie

Netflix upcoming 'Luther': Here's the FIRST LOOK from the movie

Netflix dropped a sneak peek into its upcoming spin-off movie of Luther.

The Netflix Original movie is in a co-production with BBC Films, that is directed by Jamie Payne, and written by Neil Cross. The movie will be a continuation of the popular BBC One series that ran for five seasons until 2019.

In two new images shared by Netflix, Elba's character is shown in both an underground train tunnel and outside walking through a snowy environment.

In an interview with Empire, Elba shared that his character would be given a chance to travel further as he leaves the London backyard. “We really peel the onion back here because we had the time and scale to do that.”

“It also gives Neil [Cross] a lot more, you know, Luther-land to play with, in terms of where Luther can go, how he goes, what the landscape is. We break out of the gritty streets of London, we take it outside of that a little bit,” Elba explained. “And that’s great. It feels like now we’re entering a different life of the Luther experience.”

The actor also added that the film has a bigger budget, it will remain true to the series.

“It's really dangerous when expanding from television to film to throw a lot of money at it, and for that moment to change the characteristics of the show," he said.

"I wanted to make sure that even though we had a bigger budget, [we didn't] distort the parameters of Luther-land too much. We do amplify the action and do amplify the stakes. But [Season 3's] man-under-the-bed moment? That don't cost you much money. Those moments are still intact.

While there is no official release date, the movie is expected to come out in 2023.

