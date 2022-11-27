 
Rihanna makes jaws drop as she steps out with A$AP Rocky in bold red minidress

Music sensation Rihanna put on a sizzling display as she attended the Imagine reggae show in her native Barbados with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Friday night.

The Diamonds singer looked sensational as she posed in a bold red minidress featuring multiple midriff cutouts while adding inches to her height with transparent heels.

Not just that, to make her appearance more attractive she wore her brown tresses in braids and toted her essentials around in a cherry clutch, which she coordinated with her eye-popping lipstick.

Meanwhile, rapper A$AP - real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers – caught attention in a long-sleeved T-shirt featuring a neon print of a toned torso.

The star and A$AP were all smiles as they posed for a few quick snaps with Beenie Man and DJ Kurt Riley backstage, who had performed for the masses.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The two recently welcomed their first child to the world earlier this year in May, and a source close to the stars recently informed Us Weekly that they are definitely, 'open to more kids.'

The insider continued to state that the two performers, 'love being parents,' and that, 'Having this family together has brought them so much closer, they are more loved up now than ever.'

