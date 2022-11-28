Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not wanted’ for Christmas

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘not wanted’ at the 2022 royal Christmas.



Royal commentator Angela Levin has made this admission in her chat with The Sun.

She began by saying, “It’s been said that they’re not coming but it [is] also I think on what the documentary is like whether or not they would be invited at all.”

Ms Levin also made a shocking admission during the course of her chat and claimed, “it could be a case where the royals don’t want them there after the documentary.”

Now “It’s up [to] the Sussexes on whether they want their children to know what their father’s family is like - but also it could be a case where the royals don’t want them there after the documentary.”

This comes amid claims that the Royal Family “want to make it a very positive day after the Queen’s death and I think the Sussexes presence would most certainly dampen that.”

With Harry and Meghan not coming, “I think will be a huge relief for the rest of the family.”