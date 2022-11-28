 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not wanted’ for Christmas

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘not wanted’ at the 2022 royal Christmas.

Royal commentator Angela Levin has made this admission in her chat with The Sun.

She began by saying, “It’s been said that they’re not coming but it [is] also I think on what the documentary is like whether or not they would be invited at all.”

Ms Levin also made a shocking admission during the course of her chat and claimed, “it could be a case where the royals don’t want them there after the documentary.”

Now “It’s up [to] the Sussexes on whether they want their children to know what their father’s family is like - but also it could be a case where the royals don’t want them there after the documentary.”

This comes amid claims that the Royal Family “want to make it a very positive day after the Queen’s death and I think the Sussexes presence would most certainly dampen that.”

With Harry and Meghan not coming, “I think will be a huge relief for the rest of the family.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares King Charles viral dance video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares King Charles viral dance video
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey take a stroll in Beverly Hills after Tokyo tour

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey take a stroll in Beverly Hills after Tokyo tour

Miley Cyrus enjoys cosy date with beau Maxx Morando amid family feud

Miley Cyrus enjoys cosy date with beau Maxx Morando amid family feud
Lupita Nyong'o shares throwback snaps with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast

Lupita Nyong'o shares throwback snaps with ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ cast
Britney Spears rips unnamed 'famous person' amid pregnancy rumours

Britney Spears rips unnamed 'famous person' amid pregnancy rumours
‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘1923’ first trailer glimpses intense plot: Watch

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff ‘1923’ first trailer glimpses intense plot: Watch
Karan Johar marks 19 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' with heartfelt note

Karan Johar marks 19 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' with heartfelt note
‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin welcome baby boy

‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin welcome baby boy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US move a ‘big mistake’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s US move a ‘big mistake’
Will Smith posts throwback clip from ‘Emancipation’ set after COVID diagnose

Will Smith posts throwback clip from ‘Emancipation’ set after COVID diagnose

UK start-up behind algae-based packaging bids for Earthshot glory as Prince William unveils prizes

UK start-up behind algae-based packaging bids for Earthshot glory as Prince William unveils prizes
Paris Hilton celebrates 1st anniversary with husband Carter Reum: ‘Life is Beautiful’

Paris Hilton celebrates 1st anniversary with husband Carter Reum: ‘Life is Beautiful’